Oregon man pleads guilty to leaving baby in Montana woods

FILE - This July 8, 2018, file booking photo combo provided by the Missoula County Jail shows suspect Francis Crowley. On Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, Crowley pleaded guilty to charges alleging he abandoned a 5-month-old baby under a pile of debris in the woods of western Montana. Crowley is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12. (Missoula County Jail via AP, File) less FILE - This July 8, 2018, file booking photo combo provided by the Missoula County Jail shows suspect Francis Crowley. On Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, Crowley pleaded guilty to charges alleging he abandoned a ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Oregon man pleads guilty to leaving baby in Montana woods 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty to charges alleging he abandoned a 5-month-old baby under a pile of debris in the woods of western Montana.

The Missoulian reports 32-year-old Francis Carlton Crowley, of Portland, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Missoula District Court to criminal endangerment and child criminal endangerment.

He pleaded no contest to an assault on a child charge.

Prosecutors say Crowley was under the influence of meth and bath salts when he caused a disturbance in July at Lolo Hot Springs.

He told responding officers that the baby he had been caring for was buried, but he was unable to lead authorities to the boy.

Authorities found the baby, estimating he had been left alone for at least nine hours.

Crowley is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com