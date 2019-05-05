Oregon community college student shot, killed

EUGENE, Oregon (AP) — An Oregon community college student is dead after police found him in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

University of Oregon police and the Eugene Police Department responded to a report of shots fired behind a bar and grill early Saturday. In the parking lot, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Authorities identified him Sunday as 21-year-old Alex Oyombe Gradin of Eugene. He was a student at Lane Community College.

His family says in a statement he "was an unexpected blessing to our lives when he joined us as a baby in Kenya and grew to be a compassionate, thoughtful young man."