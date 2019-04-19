Omaha woman charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old Omaha woman has been charged with manslaughter for her role in a fatal crash on the North Freeway in Omaha earlier this week.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a judge on Friday ordered bail for Meghan Moyers at $250,000. She must pay 10 percent of that, or $25,000, to be released to await trial.

Police say Moyers was driving north on the freeway around 1 a.m. Tuesday when she hit a sport utility vehicle from behind. Investigators say the impact caused the SUV to go off the road, hit a light pole and roll. The SUV's driver, 32-year-old Jerome Payton Jr., was thrown from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

If convicted, Moyers faces up to 20 years in prison.

