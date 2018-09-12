Omaha police release name of wounded officer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have released the name of an officer who was shot during a traffic stop.

Police identified the officer as 42-year-old Ken Fortune, who's been on the Omaha force for nearly 11 years.

Deputy Chief Scott Gray says the shooting happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday in northeast Omaha near Miller Park. Fortune was among three officers conducting the traffic stop when a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot, shooting at officers. Officers returned fired, wounding the passenger.

Police do not believe Fortune's or the passenger's wounds are life-threatening. They were taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Police have not identified the passenger or the driver, who was arrested.