Omaha police: Officer pistol-whipped while making arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha police officer was pistol-whipped by a suspect he was trying to arrest.

Television station KETV reports the incident happened Thursday night as much of the city celebrated Independence Day. A police report says the officer was in the process of arresting Clifton Lytle on suspicion of domestic assault when Lytle hit the officer in the head twice with a handgun.

Another officer used a stun gun to subdue Lytle, who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and several other charges.

Paramedics took the officer to a hospital, where he received staples to close two cuts on his head.

___

Information from: KETV-TV, http://www.ketv.com