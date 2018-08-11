Omaha officers involved in fatal shelter shooting ID'd

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of man believed to have stabbed or cut three women at a homeless shelter this week.

Police said Saturday in a release that the officers now on administrative leave are 39-year-old Eric Henka, 45-year-old Timothy Bauman, 30-year-old Jared Grayson and 30-year-old Kyle Graber. Henka and Bauman are eight-year veterans on the force; Graber has four years' service and Grayson has two years.

Police say the officers fired Wednesday on 54-year-old Stephen Caldwell at the Siena-Francis House when he refused to drop a knife. Police say Caldwell stabbed and injured two women in the shelter's parking lot before taking a third hostage inside the building and holding a blade to her throat.