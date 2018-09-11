Omaha officer, suspect injured in traffic stop shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say an officer and a suspect have been shot and injured in a traffic stop.

Police Deputy Chief Scott Gray says the shooting happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday in northeast Omaha near Miller Park.

Gray says the officer was among three conducting a stop of a vehicle when a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot, shooting at officers and hitting one. Officers returned fired, wounding the suspect.

Police do not believe the injuries of either the officer or the suspect is life-threatening. Police have not identified either, but say the officer hit is with the Omaha Police Department's gang unit. The driver of the stopped vehicle was arrested.