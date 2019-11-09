Oklahoma will be the set for 2 major films

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two major motion picture productions have issued casting calls in Oklahoma as they prepare to film in the state.

The Oklahoman reports "Stillwater" starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin will be filmed in and near Oklahoma City.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will star in "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will be filmed during spring and summer of 2020.

Director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office Tava Maloy Sofsky says the star-studded projects are helping to boost the state's filming industry.

Freihofer Casting is looking for "Stillwater" stand-ins, photo doubles and people to portray family members in photographs.

The "Killers of the Flower Moon" production has announced two open casting calls in Oklahoma City on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 in Tulsa for Native American men and women.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com