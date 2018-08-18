Oklahoma teenager found competent to stand trial for murder

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa County jury has found a 17-year-old competent to stand trial on murder, rape and 21 other felony charges.

The jury on Friday decided that Deonte Green is fit for trial in the October 2017 fatal shooting of Broken Arrow middle school teacher Shane Anderson and of raping an 81-year-old woman in a separate incident.

Green, who is charged as an adult, faces additional charges that include weapons violations, kidnapping, burglary, larceny and attempted animal cruelty.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Green was 16 when prosecutors say he forced his way into Anderson's home in Tulsa, then fatally shot him in front of his two children.

Earlier this week Green was charged with and pleaded not guilty to assaulting a jailer.