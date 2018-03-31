Oklahoma police say cuffed woman allegedly steals police car

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a woman managed to slip out of handcuffs and steal a police car after she was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The Tulsa World reports 36-year-old Angie Lynn Frost was arrested following a traffic stop on Friday. A Tulsa police officer detained Frost in his vehicle while he investigated the vehicle she was driving.

A police affidavit says the officer heard the electric door locks in the police car activate and saw that Frost had slipped out of the handcuffs and was climbing over the driver's seat.

The affidavit says Frost put the patrol vehicle into drive, cut the steering wheel to the left and sped away. The vehicle was later found abandoned and police apprehended Frost on the stairs of an apartment building.

