Oklahoma officer found justified in fatal shooting of teen

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A northeast Oklahoma police officer has been found justified in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that it's been determined Bixby Officer Jon Little shot and killed Logan Simpson after a pursuit in which Simpson drove toward the officer.

Kevin Adams, an attorney for Simpson's family, told the Tulsa World that the ruling is disappointing.

Simpson's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Little, saying Simpson was driving past the officer when he was shot.

The vehicle Simpson was driving had been reported stolen and Simpson did not stop for officers. His mother says she mistakenly reported the vehicle stolen and told officers that she had learned her son was driving the vehicle and that it belonged to him.