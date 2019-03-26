Oklahoma manager charged with killing customer after threat

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say an Oklahoma restaurant manager has been charged with killing an abusive customer after reporting he spit on and threatened her, left and then returned.

Tulsa County records show 25-year-old Deionna Young was being held without bond Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge. Online records don't list an attorney representing Young, who was arrested Monday.

Tulsa police Saturday night responded to a wreck. The 25-year-old driver was found shot. Desean Tallent died at a hospital.

Sgt. Shane Tuell (tool) says Young earlier reported an Arby's drive-thru customer cursed and caused problems, she asked him to leave, then he threatened her and drove away.

Police say Tallent later returned, but drove off. Young followed and allegedly shot him, then returned to work.

A restaurant representative didn't immediately return a message for comment Tuesday.