Oklahoma doctor to appeal manslaughter conviction

CORDELL, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma doctor plans to challenge his conviction in the fatal shooting of his father-in-law.

The Oklahoman reports that a jury last week found 57-year-old Dr. Jerry Hernandez guilty of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced him to four years in prison.

Hernandez's attorney, Mark Henricksen, says they plan to appeal the decision.

Hernandez had testified at trial that he shot 78-year-old Roy Lee Weeaks in self-defense. He says he fired his gun because he feared Weeaks was pulling out his own weapon.

Court documents show that the December 2016 shooting in Cordell occurred after an argument over politics. Testimony says Weeaks became angry after being asked how he voted in the presidential election.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com