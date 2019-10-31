Oklahoma court upholds convictions in 2 murder cases

In this undated combination of three booking photos provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are from left, James Rex Clark, Sonia Weidenfelder, and Richard Patrick Spaulding. The Oklahoma Court of Appeals Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 has upheld two separate murder convictions, including that of Clark who was convicted of killing his adopted 9-year-old son who was also his nephew, who hasn't been seen since in 2006. The court also upheld the convictions of Richard Patrick Spaulding and Sonia Weidenfelder in the 2016 fatal shooting of 39-year-old Debra Lynn Morgan in Broken Arrow during a child custody dispute between Spaulding and Morgan.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld convictions in two murder cases, including that of a man convicted of killing his adopted 7-year-old son who was also his nephew.

The court on Thursday rejected the appeal of 69-year-old James Rex Clark of Seminole. The child, Colton Clark, hasn't been seen since in 2006.

The court also upheld the convictions of 46-year-old Richard Patrick Spaulding and 37-year-old Sonia Weidenfelder in the 2016 fatal shooting of 39-year-old Debra Lynn Morgan in Broken Arrow during a child custody dispute between Spaulding and Morgan.

Also upheld was the life without parole sentence of 49-year-old Renese Bramlett of Tulsa in the 2015 strangulation death of Michelle Spence. Spence's body was found by her 11- and 14-year-old sons. Bramlett's conviction was previously upheld.