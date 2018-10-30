Ohio priest accused of sexual battery with underage girl

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Roman Catholic priest in Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery involving an underage girl.

The Athens County Sheriff's Office in southeast Ohio says 45-year-old Henry Christopher Foxhoven engaged in sexual conduct with the girl between Aug. 17 and Oct. 25.

A $1 million bond was set Tuesday during Foxhoven's initial appearance in Athens Municipal Court. Court records don't list an attorney.

The Sheriff's Office says a search Monday of Foxhoven's residence found used condoms and a pregnancy test with a "positive indication."

A Steubenville diocesan spokesman says Foxhoven contacted Bishop Jeffrey Monforton on Saturday about the abuse, prompting an immediate call to the Sheriff's Office.

Spokesman Dino Orsatti says the diocese is doing everything it can to help the victim and her family.