Ohio man sentenced for stabbing death of toddler son

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man was sentenced to at least 41 years in prison on Monday for the stabbing death of his 1-year-old son, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jason Shorter, 43, of Parma, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated murder and kidnapping charges for killing his son, Nicholas.

Shorter walked into the Parma Police Department in May 2018 bleeding from self-inflicted stab wounds and said he wanted to turn himself in, police said. Officers found Nicholas in the trunk of Shorter's vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The prosecutor's office said Nicholas was killed in the back seat of Shorter's vehicle.

Shorter was supposed to have returned Nicholas to his mother earlier in the day after an overnight visitation.

Messages were left with Shorter's attorney seeking comment.