Ohio man admits role in multi-state heroin distribution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 4-years in federal prison for his role in a heroin distribution ring that stretched into Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Michael Miller of Cincinnati admitted in court his association with Olga Lidia Sandoval, an Attleboro, Massachusetts woman, who supplied him with heroin that he sold in Ohio.

They say Sandoval's family was shipping large amounts of the drug to her from Guatemala through Mexico and into Rhode Island.

Miller pleaded guilty in May to charges that included conspiracy to distribute heroin. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

Sandoval pleaded guilty a year earlier to conspiracy and drug possession charges and is currently serving a 7-year federal sentence.