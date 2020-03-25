Ogden police mistakenly handcuff mentally disabled patient

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Drug agents in Utah have apologized for serving a warrant at the wrong house after breaking down a door and handcuffing a staff member and a resident of an Ogden group home for the mentally disabled.

Ogden Police Lt. Chris Kovalsky said the department will review its procedures following the March 12 incident, the Standard-Examiner reported Tuesday.

“We had a breakdown in pre-surveillance,” said Kovalsky, commander of the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force. “It’s highly uncommon for us. We’ll look at our procedures.”

Agents broke open the door, called the occupants to come out and put people in handcuffs, authorities said.

“In this case, we came across a lady who claimed she was a caregiver,” Kovalsky said. “The next person out was obviously mentally handicapped and we stopped the operation at that point and tried to dust them off.”

Police talked to the operator of the group home, North Eastern Services, about the incident and sent a contractor the next day to repair the door, authorities said. The company CEO and its Ogden manager were unable to be reached for comment.

The underlying drug investigation that resulted in the warrant service remains in progress, Kovalsky said. Police did not release additional details on the investigation.

“It’s a good thing nobody got shot,” said David Olson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, the father of the 49-year-old patient who was briefly detained.

Olson added that his son, who he did not want to be named, functions at the level of a 13-year-old child, and the group home provides a safe environment for him.

“I was a cop for a long time, and just the idea of getting the wrong address really bugged me,” he said.