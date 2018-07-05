Officials to fight domestic violence after employee death

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Public Safety is reiterating its commitment to protect victims of domestic violence after an employee was killed by her former boyfriend.

Police found 29-year-old Courtney Gaboriault bleeding outside her Barre apartment building Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds shortly after.

After searching the apartment, police found 30-year-old Luke Lacroix dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lacroix was Gaboriault's former boyfriend, and police are describing their deaths as a homicide and suicide related to domestic violence.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson said they are mourning Gaboriault's death and remain committed to helping domestic violence victims and holding offenders accountable. Gaboriault was an employee with the department for nearly five years, most recently with the Vermont Marijuana Registry.