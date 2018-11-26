https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Officials-say-victim-of-Billings-shooting-was-13422566.php
Officials say victim of Billings shooting was from Anaconda
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone County officials say the victim of a shooting last week in Billings was a 25-year-old man from Anaconda.
Assistant coroner Richard Hoffman tells The Billings Gazette Monday that John Smathers died from a gunshot wound on Nov. 21. Police have said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Another man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds following the shooting. Police have not provided any update on the man's condition.
Police have said there was no public safety risk.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com
