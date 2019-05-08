Officials probe small plane crash in Nevada that injured 1

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a small plane crash near a southern Nevada airport that injured one of the two people aboard.

Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the crash happened a little after 4 p.m. Tuesday near Boulder City Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration identifies the aircraft as a single-engine Flight Design CTLS.

The agency says the crash happened about 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) short of a runway and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

LaPlante says one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The airport is about 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of downtown Las Vegas.