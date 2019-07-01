Officials: Rescue truck burned after it was stolen from base

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina are looking for clues after a rescue vehicle was found burning after it was stolen from its base station.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says on its Facebook page that someone broke into its base station in Rockingham early Sunday and took the vehicle and some life-saving items.

The burned-out truck was discovered in a wooded area in the town of Lilesville, about 14 miles (22 kilometers) away.

Rescue Squad Chief Scott Waters told WSOC in Charlotte that his volunteer squad applied for a grant to cover half the cost of the truck. Waters said department raised money for the other half. The truck is valued at $50,000.

Police in Rockingham are investigating the theft, while the Anson County Sheriff's Department is looking into the fire.