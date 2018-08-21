Officials: Man fleeing police fatally shot in New Hampshire

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Officials say a man who had previously fled from state police in Maine led New Hampshire officers on a car chase and died in a shootout.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says 38-year-old Douglas Heath was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and another for fleeing from Maine troopers.

Officers spotted Heath's car Monday afternoon and chased him for about 20 minutes before he crashed. Officials said Heath got out of the car, and there was an exchange of gunfire. MacDonald said Heath died at the scene, and a gun was found next to his body.

MacDonald said Rochester police reported last week that they had credible information Heath was staying in in the town, had several guns and had "no intention of going to jail."