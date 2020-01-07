Officers involved in Hillsboro shooting death ID'd

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Officials on Monday released the names of two police officers who fatally shot an armed man in a Hillsboro neighborhood four days ago.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sgt. James Haxton is a 20-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Christopher Taaca is a 12-year veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department, and has served 14 years in law enforcement.

Taaca is on paid administrative leave, per Hillsboro Police policy. Haxton is on modified duty status, per Washington County Sheriff’s Office policy.

The two officers fired the shots that killed Stanley Hayes, 69, of Hillsboro early Thursday.

Police were called to a disturbance inside a condo shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. Police said Hayes fired multiple rifle and pistol rounds from inside his condo over about a half-hour when police arrived. Homes and cars were hit, but no one was hurt.

Hayes eventually emerged from the condo, police said, “and an officer-involved shooting ensued.”

An officer at the scene said it appeared Hayes experienced a mental health crisis and was making delusional statements.

Hayes later died at a hospital, police said. No officers were hurt.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.