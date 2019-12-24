Officers fire at man as he attempted to drive toward them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police officers fired at a man suspected of driving under the influence after after he attempted to drive toward them in a narrow alley, authorities say.

Police spokeswoman Officer Doaa el-Ashkar said in a news release early Tuesday that the driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released into police custody.

The release said officers attempted to stop the driver around 11:30 p.m. Monday after observing him weaving in and out of traffic. The release said the driver refused to stop and continued to drive erratically, veering into oncoming traffic and crossing the center lane.

El-Ashkar says the driver then headed into an industrial area, where officers fired when he turned his vehicle in their direction. No officers were hurt.

The release didn't say whether the driver was struck by the police gunfire, and police didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking more details.