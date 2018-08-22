Officer suspended for using stun gun on man holding baby

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer has been suspended after using a stun gun on a combative man while he was holding an infant.

Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said Wednesday the officer will be suspended without pay for 30 days. He did not identify the officer.

Westland police say Raymurez Brown had grabbed his 2-month-old son last Friday after officers told him they were arresting him for assault, property damage and outstanding warrants.

Jedrusik said in a statement that the use of the stun gun while Brown "was holding the child, was a questionable decision. We are all thankful that the child was not injured."

A neighbor posted a video of Brown's arrest on Facebook.