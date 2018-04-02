Officer shoots, kills North Carolina man in domestic dispute

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer has shot and killed a domestic-violence suspect in North Carolina.

The Greenville Police Department told news outlets that officers were called to a domestic dispute around 2 a.m. Sunday. A 39-year-old woman had reported her husband was attacking her with a knife.

Deputy Police Chief Ted Saults said an officer entered the home and found the woman with stab wounds. Sauls says a man approached the officer with a knife. Sauls says the officer ordered him to drop the knife and backed out of the home when the man refused.

Sauls said the man continued to approach the officer, who fired.

The officer was not hurt. Police said the suspect was black, as is the officer. Their names haven't been released.