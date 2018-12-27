Officer in northeast Arkansas fatally shoots armed man

RECTOR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man outside of a convenience store in northeast Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened Wednesday in Rector, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. State police say Rector officers responded to a call of a man walking down the town's Main Street, carrying a gun. Police say that man, later identified as 21-year-old Gary Warbritton of Rector, pointed the gun at a Rector officer.

Authorities say the officer opened fire and Warbritton ran to a nearby convenience store, where officers told him to drop the gun. Police say Warbritton again pointed his gun at police, and an officer then shot him.

Warbritton was pronounced dead at the scene, and no officers were hurt.