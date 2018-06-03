Officer fired after hitting suspect with patrol car

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A police officer in northeast Georgia has been fired after hitting a suspect with a patrol car.

News outlets reported Sunday that Athens-Clarke County police officer Taylor Saulters was fired after police chief Scott Freeman reviewed body-camera footage of the incident. Police say Saulters collided with Timmy Patmon.

Police say Saulters and officer Hunter Blackmon were riding together before identifying Patmon, who police described as a man with felony warrants in the Triangle Plaza area. Blackmon left the car and approached Patmon, who fled on foot.

Saulters tried to cut off Patmon's path with the car twice, but ultimately struck the suspect. Patmon was taken to the hospital with scrapes and bruises before being taken to jail.

Patmon was charged with violating his probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.