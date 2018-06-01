Officer charged after 'irregularities' found in bank account

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi law enforcement officer is charged with embezzlement after a police chief said "irregularities" were found in a bank account.

The Meridian Star reports Robert B. Spangler was charged Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether he as an attorney.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose says Spangler worked as a reserve officer in the city, resigning in the past few weeks.

Spangler was treasurer of the Meridian Police Department Reserve Association, which had a bank account to buy equipment. Dubose says Spangler closed the account and gave a check to the association. Dubose says the new treasurer "noticed some irregularities" in the account.

Dubose says a grand jury in July could consider whether to indict Spangler, who has also worked part-time for the Marion Police Department.

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com