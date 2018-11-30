Officer accused of turning off body cam, stealing cash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a police officer turned off her department-issued body camera before taking more than $1,000 from a man she was arresting.

West Palm Beach police say Officer Nicole Marie Palladina turned herself in at the county jail on Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She's charged with grand theft, official misconduct and possession of a controlled substance. She was released late Thursday on a $15,000 bond.

Police said Palladina found a driver asleep at the wheel Oct. 7. She detected the smell of marijuana and searched the car. Another officer found a $1,003 in the man's pockets and gave it to Palladina as evidence.

Later police found the money in Palladina's patrol car.

A lawyer for her isn't listed on jail records.