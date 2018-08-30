Officer accused of sexting crime victim returns to work

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who was placed on administrative leave over complaints that he sent unwanted sexual texts to a crime victim is back on the job.

The Connecticut Post reports Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez said Wednesday that Detective David Garcia has been reinstated after he was suspended without pay for 30 days.

A woman says in a lawsuit filed against the police department that Garcia sent several sexually explicit texts to her after he investigated a burglary at her home.

The lawsuit says the woman had no personal relationship with Garcia, and the texts were unprovoked. The woman says in the lawsuit she was scared by the violent nature of the texts.

Perez says the Office of Internal Affairs found that Garcia violated department rules.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com