Officer accused of planting drugs says he recreated find

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has testified that a video appearing to show him planting drugs was actually his attempt to recreate his discovery.

Richard Pinheiro Jr. is on trial for charges of fabricating evidence and misconduct. In July 2017, the public defender's office released video from Pinheiro's own body camera that appeared to show him placing a soup can in a trash-strewn lot, then returning to the scene shortly afterward and acting like he just discovered a baggie of drugs inside the can.

The Baltimore Sun reports Pinheiro testified that he'd forgotten to turn his body camera at first, so decided to recreate the crime scene.

The police academy's head of legal instruction, Sgt. Josh Rosenblatt, says officers were never instructed to recreate discovering evidence.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com