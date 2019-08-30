Off-duty officer wounds man suspected in double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say an off-duty officer shot and wounded a man who is suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Kansas City.

Capt. Tim Hernandez says the officer was working as private security for a business Thursday when he was alerted to gunfire. Hernandez says the officer rushed over, saw a man shooting at two people and shot the gunman in the leg. The wounded 31-year-old was taken into custody.

Investigators say two victims who were found nearby apparently were shot by the armed man. One of the men, a 29-year-old, was dead. His name wasn't immediately released. The other, who was 51, had injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say the officer wasn't hurt.