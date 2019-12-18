Off-duty officer shot intervening in robbery near Denver

DENVER (AP) — An off-duty police officer is recovering after he was shot multiple times in both arms while intervening in a robbery at a suburban Denver gas station Wednesday.

The suspect was leaving the gas station Wednesday morning when the Denver officer tried to stop him outside, Sara Horan with the Arvada Police Department told KMGH-TV. The suspect immediately opened fire and fled the scene. He is still on the run.

The officer, whose name has not been released, is in fair condition with injuries that are not life-threatening. He could be released from the hospital as early as Wednesday evening.

“It’s going to be hard for the family, and we’re extremely fortunate that he’s alive,” Horan said of the officer, who is a 14-year veteran of the Denver Police Department.

Multiple people saw the robbery and shooting, and police have surveillance video from the store.

"Somebody that is willing to fire on a police officer is a danger to this community, and we want to make sure this individual is apprehended as quickly as possible," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.