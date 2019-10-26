Off-duty Ohio deputy shot and wounded in road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An off-duty sheriff's deputy has been shot and wounded in an apparent road rage incident in Columbus.

Columbus police say 47-year-old Franklin County Deputy Jim Church was shot in the cheek around 11 p.m. Friday while driving home after having his dog groomed.

Police say the suspect became angry about how Church was driving, pulled up alongside Church's personal vehicle and fired five shot into it.

Church was taken to a Columbus hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are searching for a suspect.