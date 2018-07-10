Off-duty Colorado officer holds Wyoming teen at gunpoint
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Jackson police are investigating after an off-duty officer from Colorado pulled a gun on a teenager who was running to a bus stop.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Jackson police are determining if any criminal charges are warranted against the 31-year-old woman after she held the 17-year-old boy on the ground at gunpoint Friday.
Police Lt. Roger Schultz says the woman believed a crime was taking place and intervened. He says the Colorado woman did not have authority to act as an officer in Wyoming unless a felony was committed in her presence or if death was likely.
Police did not release the woman's name.
While the teen was wrongly stopped, he was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com