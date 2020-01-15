Off-base death of airman in Montana under investigation

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said Wednesday they were investigating the off-base death of an airman from Montana's Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The body of Staff Sgt. Manuel Trevino Jr. was discovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday, the base said in a statement.

The sheriff's office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, according to a base spokeswoman.

Foul play or other suspicious circumstances were not immediately suspected, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told the Great Falls Tribune.

He did not disclose where Trevino was found.

341st Missile Wing Commander Col. Jennifer Reeves said the base was a close-knit community and a tragedy such as Trevino's death affects every member.