Nurse given probation for stealing fentanyl from hospital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A nurse has been sentenced to probation for stealing fentanyl from the Veterans Hospital in Madison.

Forty-nine-year-old Todd Mehrhoff, of Waunakee, assisted with surgeries at the hospital and had access to the automated medication distribution system. Prosecutors say Mehrhoff took fentanyl from the distribution system for his own use between August and December of 2017.

An investigation by Veterans Affairs police and the Drug Enforcement Administration found that Mehroff diverted fentanyl more than 100 times during that time frame. He pleaded guilty to charges last November and faced a maximum four years in prison.

A federal judge Tuesday gave Mehrhoff three years of probation.