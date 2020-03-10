Northern New Mexico DA won't seek re-election

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A district attorney in northern New Mexico has announced he won't seek re-election.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Richard Flores said last week he decided it was time to move on after four terms, the Las Vegas Optic reports.

The Democrat has been the top prosecutor in San Miguel, Mora and Guadalupe counties for the last 16 years. “My gut is telling me that it’s time to move on and do something different,” he said.

According to Flores, his office has prosecuted more than 4,000 DWI cases and around 92 homicide cases.

More recently, Flores points to his office’s efforts to aid the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with an operation aimed at disrupting drug trafficking operations in the area.

Flores said he’s handled lots of important cases, but one of the most memorable was the conviction of Joseph “Wicked” Montoya, who, in October 2014, was found guilty of second-degree murder, arson, robbery and other charges in the May 18, 2013, murder of Angel Arroyo. Montoya was ultimately sentenced to 104.5 years.

Flores said he’s also proud of the case against Charles Trujillo, a former school superintendent who forged his credentials to get jobs with both the Pecos and Mora school districts.

“We charged him, and we held him accountable,” Flores said.

Trujillo accepted a plea agreement in July 2018. The terms of the agreement prevent him from serving time in prison, and provided that he complies with the agreement, the charges against him will be removed from his record.

Current Deputy District Attorney Tom Clayton and public defender and attorney Brett Phelps say they plan to run for the post that Flores will vacate at the end of this term.