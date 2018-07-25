Northern Colorado man gets 12 years for flare gun attack

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A northern Colorado man who shot another man in the head with a flare gun at a gas station has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports 30-year-old Ryan Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault and was immediately sentenced for the Oct. 9 attack.

Investigators say video taken at a Loveland gas station showed Johnson pulling up in a car, getting out and walking toward the victim's truck. It then shows a large puff of smoke and a red flare.

The injured man was treated for serious burns on his head and body. Police say the attack wasn't random, and the two men knew each other.

