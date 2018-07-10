Northern California jail ends federal immigration contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California jail will cancel its profitable contract with federal immigration officials to house suspects facing deportation.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday became the third local law enforcement agency in California to cut ties in recent months with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials amid continued protests over federal detention policies.

ICE spokesman Richard Rocha says the county's decision will hurt immigration enforcement efforts. He says the agency may have to house inmates further from their relatives.

ICE pays Contra Costa County $6 million a year to jail up to 200 people a day believed to be living in the United States illegally.

Sacramento County notified ICE last month it was terminating its contract. Monterey County ended its contract in December.