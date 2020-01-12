https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/North-Carolina-woman-dies-after-being-hit-by-14969484.php
North Carolina woman dies after being hit by stray bullet
SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects are in custody after a North Carolina woman was fatally wounded by a stray bullet while riding in a car.
Sanford police say 22-year-old Diamond Preosha Richardson was riding in the passenger seat of a moving car about 7:45 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by a bullet.
The driver took her to Central Carolina Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police officers chased several males seen running from the area where the shots were fired, capturing 20-year-old Rayshawn Ahmik Donaldson and a 17-year-old juvenile.
Both are charged with first-degree murder and were being held without bond.
Donaldson is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday.
