North Carolina rep up for re-election accused of DUI in Ohio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state representative running for re-election will stand trial on a charge of driving under the influence in Ohio.

The Charlotte Observer reports documents from Ohio's Erie County Municipal Court show Rep. Andy Dulin was charged July 1 after he was stopped along a turnpike around 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Cleveland. Records show he refused a DUI test.

His trial is scheduled for Dec. 13. That's after the election to decide whether the Republican will be returned to the state legislature to represent Charlotte's House District 104.

In a Monday statement, Dulin called the report "an obvious last-minute smear campaign by the Democrats and their liberal allies at the Charlotte Observer." He said he pleaded not guilty.

The newspaper's candidate background checks were done before July.

