North Carolina police seek shooting suspect after man killed
Updated 9:56 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed on a city street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Cindy Wallace said in a news release that officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers who were responding heard shots and found a man's body in a street. He died at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Terale Claridy-Vaught.
Police were searching the area for a suspect, at one point using a helicopter. Investigators now think the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
Police have not released a possible motive.
