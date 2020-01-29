North Carolina police officer shoots, kills fleeing man

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police officer attempting to serve warrants fatally shot a man who fled a North Carolina home, a police chief said Wednesday.

Police Chief Jeff Prichard told reporters that officers were called to an address in Graham on Tuesday night after an anonymous tip said Jaquyn Oneill Light, who had outstanding warrants for two felony probation violations, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor simple assault, was at the home.

Prichard said officers made contact with the residents shortly before midnight and saw Light, so they entered the house to arrest him. Police said Light, 20, ran out the front of the house and confronted an officer.

Graham police public information officer Lt. Daniel Sisk said Light did not live at the home, according to news outlets.

Neither Sisk nor Prichard released details on what happened during the confrontation, but Light was shot by the officer. Sisk didn't comment on whether Light was armed.

Light was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The police department has not released the name of the officer involved, or the races of the officer and the dead man.

Sisk said the unidentified officer was wearing a body camera and the footage will be released later.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

Prichard said the department’s last fatal officer-involved shooting happened nearly 20 years ago.