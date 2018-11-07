North Carolina police chief resigns in wake of beating video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police chief has announced her resignation in the wake of a video which showed one of her officers beating a black pedestrian.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports Asheville City Manager Cathy Ball announced Wednesday Police Chief Tammy Hooper will resign effective Jan. 2 and will pursue consulting opportunities. Hooper was hired in 2015.

Word of the resignation follows the revelation of the beating of pedestrian Johnnie Jermaine Rush by then-officer Christopher Hickman. Video of the beating was leaked to the newspaper, and city officials later released additional video detailing what occurred after Rush was punched and choked by Hickman, who is white.

According to city officials, Hooper first tried to resign before the Citizen Times published Hickman's leaked body cam footage in February.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com