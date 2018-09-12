North Carolina homicide suspect caught in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A suspect in a homicide in North Carolina has been captured in Connecticut.

State troopers and local police took 46-year-old Jamahn Johnson into custody without incident Tuesday in New Haven.

Johnson was wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a killing in his hometown of Clinton, North Carolina, Sept. 4.

He is facing an additional charge as a fugitive from justice and is being held without bond pending arraignment in Connecticut.

His case is not listed in online court records and it's unclear if he has a lawyer.