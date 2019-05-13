North Carolina grants parole to pair of teenage killers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A pair of North Carolina men sentenced to life sentences for first-degree murders committed when they were teenagers will soon be free on parole.

The state parole commission said Monday it will release 41-year-old Joshua Gibson on July 1. No date was given for 61-year-old Gary Goldman's parole.

Gibson was 15 when he leaned out of a pickup in Mecklenburg County and shot a man arguing with his friend about a woman. Gibson tracked the wounded Travis Runyan into woods and shot him in the head at close range in 1993.

Goldman was 16 when he used a metal pipe to bludgeon 24-year-old Elizabeth "Betsy" Parks Rosenberg to death. Parks was leaving North Carolina State University's library when Goldman tried to take her purse in 1975.