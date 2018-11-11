North Carolina authorities search for 3-year-old girl

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities are looking for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Destiny Boykins, an African-American toddler weighing approximately 30 pounds, has gone missing from Gastonia, according to a news release issued Sunday by state authorities.

Authorities say they believe she was abducted from an apartment southeast of downtown. She was last seen wearing lavender, pink and purple pajamas.

Authorities say the suspect is Maurice Knox, a 57-year-old black male. The news release doesn't say if he's related to the child.

They are looking for a black Honda Accord with a North Carolina license plate.